AP EAMCET Results declared, check cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2023, have been released today, 14 June. The candidates who appeared for the state-level exam can now check their results from the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana declared the AP EAMCET results via a press conference. Applicants can check their results online by using their registration number and hall ticket number.

AP EAMCET was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University ( JNTU) from 15 May to 23 May across the state. The engineering exams were held from 15 May to 19 May whereas, the agricultural and pharmacy exams took place from 22 May to 23 May.

The test was conducted in two shifts, each lasting for three hours. The first shift was scheduled to run from 9 am to 12 pm whereas the second shift took place from 3 pm to 6 pm. Once the results are declared, the students will have to take part in the AP EAMCET counselling process, to get admission in the participating colleges.

AP EAMCET 2023 Results: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website for the exam – https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the landing page, click on the results link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and hall ticket number.

Step 4: Your scorecard will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check and download the same.

Candidates are advised to carefully check all the details present on their AP EAMCET 2023 scorecard. It will include your name, roll number, combined score, qualifying status, rank and other important details of the applicant.

The exam’s provisional answer key was released on 24 May. Candidates were provided a window till 9 am on 26 May, to file objections to the provisional answer key. The final answer key is expected to be released along with the results.

Students can apply to various programmes such as the Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, the Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry (B.V. Sc. & A.H.), the Bachelor of Science in Horticulture, the Bachelor of Fisheries Science (BFSc), the Bachelor of Pharmacy, and the Bachelor of Science in Nursing after passing the AP EAMCET.

On behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE), JNTU Anantapur conducted the AP EAPCET 2023 to admit students to engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy programmes at state colleges.

