AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Web option entry begins today, check steps to complete process

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will begin the AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 web option entry today, 13 December. Candidates can complete the web option entry on the official website. The AP EAPCET 2022 Option Entry process is being conducted via online mode only. All the candidates who are done with their AP EAMCET Counselling registration process will be eligible to take part in the web option entry process. The seat allotment will be released on 19 December 2022, the reporting of candidates would commence from 20 December 2022 and end on 23 December.

What are the steps to complete the AP EAPCET 2022 Web Option Entry Process?

Go to the official AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling website.

Visit the AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Web Option Entry link.

Fill in your choices in the order of preference.

Save the web entry options and make the final submission.

Here is the direct link to the web option entry notice.

It is to be noted that the AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Web Option Entry process is being held for admissions to the Engineering and Pharmacy courses. It should be noted that those who are interested in participating in the AP EAMCET Counselling process should keep a check on the official web portal for latest updates.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.