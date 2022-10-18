The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) and Department of Technical Educatiohave released the final phase schedule for the State Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2022 Counselling. As per recent updates, the final phase for online registration and payment of the processing fee along with certificate verification will begin tomorrow, 19 October. The application process will end on 21 October 2022. Candidates can apply via the official website of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Students seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) courses are advised to follow the guidelines correctly while proceeding with the web counselling process.

“Qualified and eligible candidates of APEAPCET 2022 who have participated in the first phase Counselling are informed to exercise their options afresh for the leftover seats now available and consequential vacancies that may arise in the process of allotment, additional seats available in new colleges/courses, if any, from any Help Line Centre or Internet facility (Cafe/Home),” reads the official notice. Candidates do not have to pay the processing fee once again. It is to be noted that candidates who have not participated in the first phase of counselling are advised to get their certificates verified in this final phase.

Check the web counselling schedule of the final phase:

https://eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/adimissionpdfs.do?mode=downloadPDFFile&filename=PUBLICNOTICENCC17102022.pdf

Candidates from the first to the last rank have to pay a processing fee. The processing fee for OC/BC category candidates is Rs 1,200 and for SC/ST applicants, it is Rs 600. Candidates must pay online either by credit card/ debit card/net banking etc.

Here’s the Web counselling schedule for the final phase:

– Online payment of processing fee cum registration and online certificate verification: 19 to 21 October

– Online verification of uploaded certificates at notified Help Line centers: 19 to 21 October

– Exercising the web options by the registered and eligible candidates: 19 to 22 October

– Change of options for the candidates: 23 October

– Release of the allotment of seats: 26 October

– Self-Reporting and Reporting at college: 26 to 31 October.

More details on the certificates required for web counselling are mentioned in the official notice. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website regularly for additional information and updates.