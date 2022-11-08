The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will conclude the special round of registration for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2022 Counselling today, 8 November. Candidates can apply for the special round registration by visiting the official website of APSCHE. The registration for the same began on 7 November 2022. Those candidates who did not get through any of the previous rounds of counselling can register themselves for the special round. To complete the forces, candidates will first have to get themselves registered and then log in to the portal and fill up the counselling form.

As per the schedule, the AP EAMCET counselling 2022 document verification will begin today 8 November, and end tomorrow 9 November. While registering for the special round, candidates belonging to the Backward/ Other Caste have to pay Rs 1,200. Candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST) category must pay Rs 600 as the registration fee.

The AP EAMCET 2022 counselling is being held by the council for students seeking admission into Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) courses. Candidates should note that the special round seat allotment result will be announced on 11 November 2022.

Here’s how to register for the special round of AP EAMCET Counselling 2022:

Go to the official website of APSCHE.

Search and click on the AP EAMCET 2022 registration link that is available on the homepage.

On the new page, candidates will have to enter their AP EAMCET 2022 log-in credentials like Hall Ticket No and Date of birth on the portal.

Then fill up all the details of the application form and pay the registration fee. Finally, submit the form.

Save and download the confirmation page for the special round of AP EAMCET registration.

Take a printout of the same for future purposes.

For more details and information, candidates must keep checking the official website of APSCHE.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.