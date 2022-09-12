The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will begin the State Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2022 web option entry date tomorrow, 13 September.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the State Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2022 web option entry date. As per the schedule, the AP EAMCET 2022 web option entry will begin tomorrow, 13 September. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website of APSCHE. Candidates who registered for the AP EAMCET counselling 2022 can complete their choice filling option by 17 September. While registering for the AP EAMCET web option entry, candidates are advised to carefully fill out their choices. They have to select their preferred colleges and courses during the AP EAMCET web option entry.

It is to be noted that the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result will be declared by the council on the choices filled by the students.

Find the schedule and notification here.

Steps to web option entry for AP EAMCET Counselling 2022:

Visit the official website of AP EAMCET counselling.

Search and click on the ‘Candidates Registration’ link and generate login credentials.

Then, go back to the homepage. Click on the ‘Candidates Login’ and enter the credentials as asked.

Candidates have to sign in and choose their options and fill out the form.

Keep a printout of the AP EAMCET selected options for future purpose

Check the AP EAMCET Option Entry Schedule here:

The AP EAMCET Option Entry begins on 13 September and ends on 17 September

Date of changing the options on 18 September

Date of release of seat allotments on 22 September

Self-joining and reporting to college begins on 23 September and ends on 27 September

Classes begin on 26 September

Candidates should note that the AP EAMCET counselling will be conducted in several rounds. Candidates who are quick to submit their options within the given time will be eligible to check and download their allotment letters as well as self-report. These documents will be used at the allotted colleges for admission purposes.

