AP EAMCET 2021: Phase 1 seat allotment results to release today at sche.aptonline.in

To access the AP EAMCET round 1 seat allotment results, students will be required to log in at the official portal using the correct credentials.

The first-round seat allotment results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2021 will be announced today, 12 November by the Department of Technical Education and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

Once declared, the registered candidates can check their AP EAPCET or AP EAMCET results by visiting the official website at sche.aptonline.in. To access the AP EAMCET round 1 seat allotment results, students will be required to log in at the official portal using the correct credentials.

Below are the steps for candidates to check their seat allotment results:

Step 1: Go to the official website at sche.aptonline.in

Step 2: Search and click on the AP EAMCET Counselling 2021 seat allotment link that will be made available on the home page

Step 3: As a new page opens, enter all the login credentials correctly and click on submit

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Kindly, check the allotment result properly and download the page

Step 6: Take a hard copy of the same for further use or reference

Candidates should note that the choice of options will totally depend on the number of seats available in any respective college as well as in a course for the required gender, category, programme of study, and area.

The seat allotment result was previously scheduled to be released on 10 November but got postponed due to some unknown reason.

Additionally, according to the previous schedule, the reporting and self-reporting to the respective colleges were to be done from 10 to 15 November. Following this, the usual classwork was to begin from 15 November.

So far, a fresh or revised schedule has not been released yet by the Council. For more information and details, applicants are requested to keep a check on the official website.

Keywords: AP EAPCET, AP EAPCET 2021, AP EAMCET, AP EAMCET 2021, AP EAMCET Counselling 2021