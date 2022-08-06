Candidates who have taken the entrance examination this year can check their results from the official website of Amrita university. The merit list will be published on 8 August

The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will declare the results for the Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering (AEEE) today, 6 August 2022.

Candidates who have taken the entrance examination this year can check their results and download their respective score cards from the official website of Amrita university which is amrita.edu. To access the result portal, the students will need their Application IDs and Passwords.

A total of 85 percent of the seats are reserved for meritorious candidates with high ranks in AEEE, top percentile in JEE Mains 2022, and good scorers in SAT and PUEE.

The Centralised Seat Allotment Process (CSAP) 2022 will be started after the AEEE results get published.

The qualified candidates will be called for the counselling process based on their performance.

The registration process will also begin afterwards. The registration process is slated to end on 12 August 2022. The trial allocation will be held on 15 August while the first allocation will be done on 17 August 2022. The second distribution will be conducted on 24 August 2022.

However, the students will only get their individual results today.

The merit list as per the ranks will be released on 8 August 2022.

As per the official information, this year, the admission process will be done according to the ranks secured by the candidates in AEEE 2022, JEE Mains, SAT or PUEE.

Steps to follow while checking the AEEE 2022 Result:

Visit the Amrita university website- amrita.edu

Go to the link of the AEEE 2022 Result.

Log in to the portal using your Email or User ID and password.

The screen will show your AEEE 2022 result sheet.

Download the score card and take a printout for future reference.

The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham conducted the AEEE Phase 1 Examination from 17 June to 19 June 2022 and the AEEE Phase 2 Examination was held from 31 July to 2 August 2022.

Both exams were taken in the Computer-based Test (CBT) mode. Each of the exams consisted of 100 questions carrying a total of 300 marks.

