The University of Allahabad will soon begin the registration process for students seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes for the academic session 2022 to 23. Candidates who qualified for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 exam and are seeking admission can read the notice on the official website at allduniv.ac.in.

“The university is going to initiate the registration process soon on receiving the NTA’s CUET-UG-2022 Score Sheet of all the candidates who have opted for admission to the University of Allahabad,” reads the notice. The registration process for the same is likely to commence from the last week of September 2022, the notice adds.

Candidates who are seeking admission in undergraduate programmes at Allahabad University are advised to check their eligibility for the desired course. They are also requested to visit the university website (www.allduniv.ac.in) for regular updates. In addition, keep checking their emails for the admission process and documents required list.

Read the official notice here:

https://allduniv.ac.in/upload/news/CUET%20Admission%2021%20Sept%202022.pdf

It is to be noted that the university is offering admission to CUET UG passed candidates in eight bachelor’s programmes. The courses include BA, BSc (Family and Community Science)/Home Science, BSc (Bio), BSc (Maths), BCom, Bachelor of Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts, and Bachelor of Legislative Law (BALLB).

Candidates who are seeking admission in the BSc (Math/ Bio) and BA courses should have appeared in at least two domain-specific subjects. Those seeking admission in the BSc (Home Science), BCom, BPA, BFA, and BALLB programmes must have appeared in one domain-specific subject.

The CUET UG result 2022 was announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 16 September. Candidates’ performance was evaluated using the equi-percentile method. This year, the debut edition of the CUET UG exam started in the month of July and concluded on 30 August. According to reports, sixty percent of attendance was recorded in the entrance exam.

For more details and updates, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website and also read the notice.

