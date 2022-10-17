The University of Allahabad (UoA) has opened the online correction window for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 admission. Candidates who have registered themselves for the Allahabad University UG admission will be able to edit their application forms on the official website of UoA at allahabad.univ.ac.in. “All the AU CUET-UG-2022 registered candidates are hereby informed that the Correction Window shall open for two days between October 17 and 18, 2022 to correct their personal details, if desired,” reads the official notice. The university has further informed that the AU CUET UG 2022 registered candidates who have not yet submitted their application fee are also advised to deposit the same latest by tomorrow, 18 October. Those who fail to do so, shall not be considered for counseling and the admission process.

Here’s how to edit the Allahabad University UG Application Form 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website of UoA at allduniv.ac.in.

Step 1: Search and click on the CUET UG Admission 2022 link that is on the appeared homepage.

Step 2: Soon after clicking, a new login/registration page would open.

Step 3: Candidates will have to log in using their credentials. They have to submit details and access the Allahabad University UG Admission portal.

Step 4: Once the page opens, then, make the required changes in the application form.

Step 5: Submit the details carefully and save the Allahabad University UG Application Form.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the Allahabad University UG Application Form for future use.

Allahabad University is conducting the admission process for undergraduate courses in eight bachelor’s programs. It includes BA, BCom, Bachelor of Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts, BSc (Maths), BSc (Bio), BSc (Family and Community Science)/Home Science, and BALLB. It is advisable for all registered candidates to keep checking their emails and the university website for updates and relevant information.

