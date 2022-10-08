Allahabad University PG 2022: First cut-off marks announced for biochemistry, others

The University of Allahabad (UoA) has released the first cut-off marks today for students seeking admission to two postgraduate programmes. Taking to Twitter, Allahabad University released the first cut-off marks for postgraduate courses including Environmental Science and Biochemistry. They also issued the second cut-off marks for programmes such as Physics, Journalism and Mass Communication, Botany, Statistics, Geography, Agricultural botany, and Medieval & Modern History. As per the official notice, the candidate registration and document uploading will begin today (8 October) and end on 10 October 2022 at 2 pm. The verification and fee submission also begins today 8 October and will end on 10 October 2022 at 5 pm.

Students applying for admission must follow the counselling instruction carefully. “All the applicants are hereby informed that physical verification of original documents will be done in the department at the time of enrollment,” reads the official notice. In case of any discrepancy/ fraud/falsehood from the candidate, the admission process will be cancelled. Candidates who have already completed their postgraduate course in any recognised discipline will be given admission after the approval of the competent authority.

It is to be noted that the MSc Environmental Science cut-off mark for all categories is 122 and above. Whereas for MSc Biochemistry, it is 168 and above.

Check the tweet below:

PG First Cut off

Environmental science, Biochemistry

Second cut off

Physics, Journalism and Mass Comm., Geography, Statistics, Botony, Agri.Botony, Med&Mod History. pic.twitter.com/ZZUwwFBj1R — University of Allahabad (@UoA_Official) October 8, 2022

List of documents needed for counselling process:

Class 10- and 12-mark sheet and certificate (original scanned copy).

Graduation mark sheet (original scanned copy).

Aadhaar card.

Migration and transfer certificate for other universities and Ewing Christian College applicants (Original scanned copy).

Recent caste certificate belonging to OBC/ST/SC categories.

Economically weaker section (EWS) certificate (Original scanned copy).

Candidates need to fill out the anti-ragging form from the website. They also have to sign and upload it.

For more details, aspirants must keep checking the official website.

