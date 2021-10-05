Allahabad University 2021: Deadline to register for UGAT, PGAT extended till 7 October, apply at allduniv.ac.in

Additionally, those who are filling in the Allahabad University application forms are requested to check the eligibility criteria before applying for the desired course.

The deadline for submission of application forms for UGAT and PGAT has been extended by the University of Allahabad. Previously, the last date to submit applications was 3 October but it has now been extended till 7 October. Candidates who wish to apply can do so by visiting the official website at https://allduniv.ac.in./.

Taking to their social media account, the official handle of the University of Allahabad informed that the last date for the registration process and fee submission has been extended to 7 October.

“The last date for the registration process and the fee submission for the Undergraduates, Postgraduates and Professional Courses in the University of Allahabad for the academic session 2021-22 has been extended to 7 October'21. Check the website for details,” the tweet by the reads.

The last date for the registration process and the fee submission

for the Undergraduates, Postgraduates and Professional Courses in University of Allahabad for the academic session 2021-22 has been extended to 7 October'21.

Check the website for detailshttps://t.co/IhWIV1WC2X pic.twitter.com/rITwVllrOw — University of Allahabad (@UoA_Official) October 2, 2021

Additionally, those who are filling in the Allahabad University application forms are requested to check the eligibility criteria before applying for the desired course.

Steps to register for Allahabad University Application Form 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://allduniv.ac.in./

Step 2: On the new page, select class or programmes

Step 3: Fill the registration form by providing personal details and then click on the ‘Proceed to Application Form’ tab

Step 4: Following that, candidates’ username and password will be sent via SMS or email

Step 5: Applicants need to log in using the same username and password that they have received via SMS

Step 6: Then fill the application form and submit details including name, date of birth, aadhar number, parent’s name, email ID, and mobile number

Step 7: In the next session, add educational qualifications and upload the required documents in the prescribed format

Step 8: Finally, pay the relevant fee via credit card, debit card, or net banking

Direct link to apply for UGAT

Direct link to apply for PGAT