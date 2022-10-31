The Allahabad High Court has opened its online application window for recruitment to various posts of Group ‘C’ Clerical Cadre, Stenographer Grade III, Group ‘D’ Cadre, and Driver (Category ‘C’ Grade IV). Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website at recruitment.nta.nic.in. The deadline to submit the vacancies is 13 November 2022. “The High Court, Allahabad will hold an offline Written Examination (on OMR Sheet) post-wise on different dates or shifts in the various districts of Uttar Pradesh,” reads the notification. After the written exam, the recruitment process will be followed by a Hindi and English Computer Type Test, Hindi/English Stenography Test and Technical Driving Test wherever relevant.

More information about the date, time, and venue of the examinations will be informed to the candidates via e-admit cards in due course of time. Candidates are advised to read the notification carefully before applying for the desired post.

Find the official recruitment notice here:

http://www3.allahabadhighcourt.in/downloads/event_13198_30-10-2022/English_Abridged_Advertisment_for_Recruitment_2022-23.pdf

Check out the steps to apply for Allahabad HC recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at recruitment.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the application link that is on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates need to register themselves and log in to apply for the desired post.

Step 4: Then fill up the form, pay the application fee, upload the essential documents and finally submit the form.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the Allahabad HC recruitment 2022 form for future purposes.

The minimum age requirement for the post is 18 years while the maximum age limit is 40 years as on 1 July 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 3,932 vacancies will be filled this year.

Vacancy Details: (Total: 3,932)

-Group ‘D’ Cadre Posts: 1,699

Check the direct link to apply for Group ‘D’ Cadre Posts:

https://examinationservices.nic.in/examsys22/root/home.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFYg9RyzhIu4lFyz9z0j9WfiFKgfFBp2rAd5IKYFD+yxH

-Stenographer Grade-III post: 1,186

Here’s the direct link to apply for Stenographer Grade-III posts:

https://examinationservices.nic.in/examsys22/root/home.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFUEoDrNlPnemmSmB9FOGIuP0czDvwjE7yIx08MOpfsNd

-Group ‘C’ Clerical Cadre Posts: 1,021

Check the direct link to apply for Group ‘C’ Clerical Cadre Posts:

https://examinationservices.nic.in/examsys22/root/home.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFZ13vT+Tq+VHnSdACOvplnYitd51usW7EPjcezvsadCw

-Driver (Category ‘C’ Grade IV): 26

Click here for the direct link to apply for Driver (Category ‘C’ Grade IV) posts:

https://examinationservices.nic.in/examsys22/root/home.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFdg6eKzGReizGwbzgfNHFGITuF41dM43jSaQzTJh7qDK

For more details on educational qualifications, application fee, selection process, and pay scale, read the recruitment notice. For latest updates, keep a check on the official website.

