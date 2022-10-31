Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2022: Register for 3,932 vacancies; check steps to apply
A total of 3,932 vacancies will be filled this year. Read the official recruitment notice for more details on educational qualifications, application fee, selection process, and pay scale.
The Allahabad High Court has opened its online application window for recruitment to various posts of Group ‘C’ Clerical Cadre, Stenographer Grade III, Group ‘D’ Cadre, and Driver (Category ‘C’ Grade IV). Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website at recruitment.nta.nic.in. The deadline to submit the vacancies is 13 November 2022. “The High Court, Allahabad will hold an offline Written Examination (on OMR Sheet) post-wise on different dates or shifts in the various districts of Uttar Pradesh,” reads the notification. After the written exam, the recruitment process will be followed by a Hindi and English Computer Type Test, Hindi/English Stenography Test and Technical Driving Test wherever relevant.
More information about the date, time, and venue of the examinations will be informed to the candidates via e-admit cards in due course of time. Candidates are advised to read the notification carefully before applying for the desired post.
Find the official recruitment notice here:
http://www3.allahabadhighcourt.in/downloads/event_13198_30-10-2022/English_Abridged_Advertisment_for_Recruitment_2022-23.pdf
Check out the steps to apply for Allahabad HC recruitment 2022:
Step 1: Go to the official website at recruitment.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Search and click on the application link that is on the homepage.
Step 3: Candidates need to register themselves and log in to apply for the desired post.
Step 4: Then fill up the form, pay the application fee, upload the essential documents and finally submit the form.
Step 5: Keep a printout of the Allahabad HC recruitment 2022 form for future purposes.
The minimum age requirement for the post is 18 years while the maximum age limit is 40 years as on 1 July 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 3,932 vacancies will be filled this year.
Vacancy Details: (Total: 3,932)
-Group ‘D’ Cadre Posts: 1,699
Check the direct link to apply for Group ‘D’ Cadre Posts:
https://examinationservices.nic.in/examsys22/root/home.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFYg9RyzhIu4lFyz9z0j9WfiFKgfFBp2rAd5IKYFD+yxH
-Stenographer Grade-III post: 1,186
Here’s the direct link to apply for Stenographer Grade-III posts:
https://examinationservices.nic.in/examsys22/root/home.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFUEoDrNlPnemmSmB9FOGIuP0czDvwjE7yIx08MOpfsNd
-Group ‘C’ Clerical Cadre Posts: 1,021
Check the direct link to apply for Group ‘C’ Clerical Cadre Posts:
https://examinationservices.nic.in/examsys22/root/home.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFZ13vT+Tq+VHnSdACOvplnYitd51usW7EPjcezvsadCw
-Driver (Category ‘C’ Grade IV): 26
Click here for the direct link to apply for Driver (Category ‘C’ Grade IV) posts:
https://examinationservices.nic.in/examsys22/root/home.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFdg6eKzGReizGwbzgfNHFGITuF41dM43jSaQzTJh7qDK
For more details on educational qualifications, application fee, selection process, and pay scale, read the recruitment notice. For latest updates, keep a check on the official website.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply for 24 Assistant Sub Inspector posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in
The minimum age requirement for an ASI post is 20 years while the maximum age limit is 28 years as on 23 November 2022
HSSC Recruitment 2022: TGT registrations to end today, apply at hssc.gov.in
HSSC aims to fill up a total of 7,471 vacancies of TGT (Group C) in the Department of Elementary Education, Haryana
BECIL Recruitment 2022: Deadline to register for 51 vacancies ends today, check steps
BECIL will fill up a total of 51 vacancies in the organisation. More details on eligibility criteria, educational qualification, and salary are in the official notice