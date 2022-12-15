Education

Allahabad HC Recruitment 2022: Admit card released for Group C and D posts, check steps to download

The Admit Card is issued provisionally to the candidates and the recruitment is subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions

FP Trending December 15, 2022 17:48:05 IST
File photo the Allahabad High Court. News18

Allahabad High Court has issued the admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralised Recruitment 2023 for Group D and Group C posts. Aspirants can download their hall tickets from the official web portal at allahabadhighcourt.in or recruitment.nta.nic.in. The Allahabad HC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2,720 vacancies, of which 1,021 vacancies are for Group ‘C’ Clerical Cadre positions and 1699 for Group ‘D’ Cadre positions. The Admit Card is issued provisionally to the candidates and the recruitment is subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions. It is to be noted that it will not be sent by post.

Check the Allahabad HC recruitment notification here

Here are the steps to download the Allahabad HC admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official web portal

Step 2: Go to “Download Admit Card: Group D/ Group C Exam on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in your credentials and then submit them.

Step 4: Check and download the Allahabad HC admit card.

Step 5: Take a printout of the Allahabad HC admit card for future reference.

Click on the link below to download the admit card for Group C vacancies

Here is the direct link to download the admit card for Group D vacancies:

The candidates who are taking part in the recruitment exam should carry at least one Photo-Identity Card like Aadhar Card and Voter I.D. Card, Passport, PAN Card, Driving License, Bank Passbook copy with their photograph along with their admit card at the time of exam.

Updated Date: December 15, 2022 17:48:05 IST

TAGS:

