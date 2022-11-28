Allahabad HC exam date 2022 released for Stenographer, Group C, D, Driver posts
The Allahabad High Court exams will be held on 10, 11, 17, and 18 December 2022. It will be conducted by NTA from 3:30 pm to 4: 30 pm on all the given dates
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination dates for the Allahabad High Court Stenographer, Group ‘C’, and Group ‘D’, and Driver posts. Candidates preparing for the same can check and download the examination notice from the official website. As per the official notice, the Allahabad High Court exams will be held on 10, 11, 17, and 18 December 2022. The exam will be conducted by the NTA in a single session which is from 3:30 pm to 4: 30 pm on all the given dates. Through this recruitment campaign, the Allahabad High Court will fill up a total of 3,932 vacancies.
Check the examination dates for recruitment to various posts under the Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralised Recruitment 2022 to 23:
-Driver, Grade IV on 10 December 2022 from 3:30 pm to 4: 30 pm
Read the detailed notification for Driver Grade IV
– Stenographer, Grade III on 11 December from 3:30 pm to 4: 30 pm
Read the detailed notification for Stenographer Grade III
– Group D Posts on 17 December 2022 from 3:30 pm to 4: 30 pm
Read the detailed notification for Group D Posts
-Group C Posts on 18 December 2022 from 3:30 pm to 4: 30 pm.
Read the detailed notification for Group C Posts
Out of the total number of seats, the Allahabad High Court has 1,699 vacancies for Group ‘D’ Cadre posts, 1,186 job openings for the post of Stenographer Grade-III, 1,021 for Group ‘C’ Clerical Cadre posts, and 26 for Driver (Category ‘C’ Grade IV).
Applicants should keep in mind that the Allahabad High Court will schedule the offline written examination post-wise on different dates or shifts in the various districts of Uttar Pradesh. It will be followed by Hindi and English computer typing tests, a Hindi or English stenography test, and a Technical Driving test.
For more details and information, keep checking the official website of NTA on a regular basis.
