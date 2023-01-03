AKTU announces final exam venues for odd semester 2022-23 exams

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has issued the final list of exam centres for AKTU odd semester exams 2022-23. Candidates may check the final AKTU exam centres for the exams on the official web portal. AKTU will organise the phase 1 odd semester exams from 4 to 25 January 2023. The exam will take place for regular and carry-over students except those in the first semester and third semester of the second year of BPharm, BTech, MCA, and MBA programmes. On 28 December, the authorities even released the date, branch-wise, and subject-wise schedule for its odd semester exams on the official web portal.

An announcement about the revised exam centres was made on the official handle of the University. The tweet mentioned, “In relation to the determination of revised and (final) final examination centres of the first phase examinations of regular and carry over subjects of odd semesters (undergraduate and postgraduate) of the academic session 2022-23”



Students were permitted to send requests to AKTU odd semester change exam centres, if needed, to the official email ID at dcoe-a@aktu.ac.in by 5 PM on 25 December 2022. Based on that, the final AKTU odd semester exam centres have been announced.

The AKTU had previously released a warning to students in November over a fake circular related to the amended and final timetable for offline semester exams for regular and carry-over students from the 2022–2023 session.

