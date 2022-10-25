The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the online application process for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2023. Candidates who are seeking admission to Class 6 and Class 9 in Sainik Schools can submit their AISSEE application form at aissee.nta.nic.in. “Candidates who desire to appear in the exam may read the detailed Information Bulletin for AISSEE 2023 and apply online only at https://aissee.nta.nic.ac.in between 21.10.2022 and 30.11.2022,” reads the notification. According to the latest schedule, the AISSEE 2023 exam will be held on 8 January. It will be conducted in around 180 cities across the country.

The agency will allow students to pay the online AISSEE application fee till 11:50 pm. Students from the General/OBC(NCL)/Defence/Ex-servicemen have to pay Rs 650. Others from the SC/ST category need to pay Rs 500.

For the unversed, AISSEE is a national-level entrance test that is conducted for admission to Class 6 and Class 9. It is held at 33 Sainik Schools across India.

Check the official notice here:

https://cdnbbsr.s3waas.gov.in/s38ca8da41fe1ebc8d3ca31dc14f5fc56c/uploads/2022/10/2022102222.pdf

Here’s how to apply for AISSEE 2023:

Step 1: Go to aissee.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link designated for the AISSEE 2023 application form on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new page, candidates have to enter their particulars like name, date of birth, and other details.

Step 4: Then, fill up the online application form, upload all necessary documents, pay the necessary fee and click on submit.

Step 5: Save and download the AISSEE 2023 application form.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to apply:

https://examinationservices.nic.in/examsys22/root/Home.aspx?enc=WPJ5WSCVWOMNiXoyyomJgNJ12TgFb0How7vAp8qobtHBJock6OdAUHq3EwQOM9KO

Important Information:

Eligibility for admission to Class 6: Students should be between the age group 10 and 12 years as on 31 March 2023 to apply.

Eligibility for admission to Class 9: Students should be between 13 and 15 years as on 31 March 2023 to seek admission. They should have passed Class 8 from a recognised school at the time of admission.