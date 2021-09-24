AIMA MAT September 2021 exam: Results released at mat.aima.in, check details here

After downloading the results, candidates need to check their roll number, date of birth, name, qualifying status and subject-wise marks.

The results of the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) September 2021 have been released by the All India Management Association (AIMA). Candidates can now view their scorecards by visiting the official website at https://mat.aima.in/.

Steps to access AIMA MAT September 2021 results:

- Go to the official website at https://mat.aima.in/

- Click on the link for the MAT results under the “Download/view” tab on the homepage

- A new page will appear. Enter the necessary details including your roll number and registration number

- The AIMA MAT September 2021 results will appear on the screen

- Check your scorecards and save a copy for the future

Direct link for AIMA MAT September 2021: https://mat.aima.in/sep21/mat-result-login

Students who qualify the MAT 2021 are eligible to get admission to various postgraduate management courses in various institutes including Amity University in Noida, Goa Institute of Management, and BML Munjal University in Gurgaon.

Applicants can also apply for admission in the management programmes of Great Lakes Institute of Management in Chennai, Lovely Professional University, Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) in Noida, Jagan Institute of Management Studies in Rohini as well as the S P Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) and Prin LN Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research in Mumbai.

The AIMA MAT September 2021 exam was held both in online and paper mode. The paper-based test was conducted on 5 September. The online exam was held on 28 and 29 August, as well as 4, 5, 11, 12, and 14 September.

More than 600 Business schools use MAT scores for admissions, according to the AIMA MAT official website. The test is held four times annually, in three modes of paper, computer-based and Remote Proctored Internet-based Test (IBT). The scores of the AIMA MAT test are valid for a duration of one year.