The All India Management Association (AIMA) will end the registration process for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2022 examination today, 12 September. Aspirants who want to apply online for MAT Computer based test (CBT), can do so through the official web portal at mat.aima.in. The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a standardised test administered to aid Business Schools (B-Schools) select candidates for admission to MBA and allied courses. Any B-School, national or international, can consider MAT Score as an admission input. The admit card for this year’s exam will be issued on 13 September and the examination will be conducted on 18 September. The duration of MAT will be 2 hours 30 minutes. There will be 200 multiple-choice questions in the AIMA MAT 2022.

Here are the steps to be followed in order to apply for the MAT exam?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal of AIMA MAT at mat.aima.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the register button.

Step 3: Fill in the details and register.

Step 4: Log in to your MAT account using your credentials.

Step 5: Pay the MAT registration fee.

Step 6: Upload your photograph and signature as well.

Step 7: Keep the hard copy of the MAT registration form for future reference.

The AIMA MAT CBT question paper will have five sections– Intelligence and Critical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, Data Analysis and Sufficiency , Mathematical Skills and Indian and Global Environment.

What is the application fee?

To register for AIMA MAT 2022 CBT examination, candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,850 for a single exam. Those who apply for the MAT examination need to ensure that the details entered in the application form are correct as they cannot be modified later.