AILET 2023 admit card released at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, direct link here

The National Law University (NLU), Delhi has released the admit card for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023. Candidates preparing for the exam can download the AILET e-hall ticket from the official website. Candidates will have to login into their registered accounts by using their registration number and password, to access the e-admit card. All appearing applicants are advised to carry the AILET e-admit card to the examination venue on the day of the exam. It is compulsory to carry it to the examination hall otherwise they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

Candidates must make note of all the details and guidelines mentioned on the e-admit card and adhere to them strictly. In case of any discrepancy, candidates can contact the AILET exam authorities. Students can mail their concerns to ailetadmissions@nludelhi.ac.in or call the help desk at 022-61306293 and 011-28034257.

Here’s how to download AILET 2023 admit card:

Visit NLU’s official web page.

Look for the AILET 2023 admit card link on the main page.

Candidates will then have to log in using their registration ID number and password.

After providing the correct details, the AILET 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check and save the AILET 2023 hall ticket.

Keep a hard copy of the AILET e-admit card for examination and future purposes.

Find the direct link here.

The AILET 2023 admit card will contain details including the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, exam centre, application number, date of birth, and address mentioned on it. The AILET 2023 exam will be conducted on 11 December, (Sunday) this year.

The NLU Delhi is conducting the All India Law Entrance Test 2023 for applicants seeking admission to Bachelor of Arts – Bachelor of Legislative Law (BA LLB), Latin Legum Magister, which means Master of Law (LLM) and Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) courses. Candidates who pass in the AILET 2023 exam are eligible to seek admission in 110 BA LLB seats and 70 seats in LLM programmes.

