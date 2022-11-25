AILET 2023: Admit card out today at National Law University Delhi; check steps to download

The National Law University (NLU) Delhi will issue the admit card for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 today, 25 November. Candidates who register for the exam can download the AILET exam hall ticket from the official website, once released. To access the AILET exam hall ticket, candidates will have to login into their registered accounts by using their registration/application number and password. The AILET 2023 admit card will comprise details like the candidate’s name, roll number, application number, exam date, exam centre, date of birth, and address. As per the schedule, the AILET 2023 exam will be held on 11 December 2022.

Check how to download AILET 2023 admit card when released:

Go to NLU’s official website

Look for and click on AILET 2023 admit card link

On the new page, candidates will have to log in using their registration ID number and password on the portal

Within a few seconds, the AILET 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.

Click on the download admit card link and save it on your laptop/computer.

Keep a printout of the AILET hall ticket for future need.

Before downloading the AILET 2023 admit card, candidates are advised to verify all the details printed on it. They should also make note of all the guidelines mentioned in the admit card and adhere to them. In case of any discrepancy, candidates must contact the AILET exam authorities. They can mail the concerned department at ailetadmissions@nludelhi.ac.in or can call the help desk at 022-61306293 and 011-28034257.

The AILET 2023 exam is being conducted by the NLU Delhi for students seeking admission to Bachelor of Arts – Bachelor of Legislative Law (BA LLB), Latin Legum Magister, which means Master of Law (LLM) and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programmes. Those who qualify in the AILET 2023 exam will be eligible to take admission in 110 BA LLB seats and 70 seats in LLM programmes.

