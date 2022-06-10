AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022: Apply for 21 faculty posts till 30 June; check details

The maximum age limit to apply for the AIIMS vacancies is 50 years. As per the notification, no age relaxation is applicable for reserved candidates.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has begun the application process for the recruitment of faculty posts. Eligible candidates who are interested can apply through the official website of AIIMS which is aiimsexams.ac.in. The last to fill up the online application form is 30 June and the deadline for the offline form submission in the Faculty cell of AIIMS New Delhi is 15 July.

AIIMS is conducting this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 21 vacancies for faculty posts like Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Medical Superintendent. Out of the total vacancies, 17 are for Associate Professors in different departments, three for Associate Professors and one post for Medical Superintendent. The detailed information about the eligibility criteria. along with the required educational qualifications. is available in the official notification.

For further detailed queries, candidates are advised to read the official notification properly. Read the notification here.

Age Limit:

The maximum age limit to apply for the AIIMS vacancies is 50 years. As per the notification, no age relaxation is applicable for reserved candidates.

Application Fee:

Candidates from General and OBC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,500.

Reserved candidates from EWS, SC and ST categories need to pay Rs 1,200 as the application fee.

Steps to follow while applying for the AIIMS faculty recruitment 2022:

Go to the official site, aiimsexams.ac.in.

On the homepage, visit the ‘Recruitment’ section.

Under the tab, click on the link ‘Faculty Recruitment 2022 for AIIMS Delhi (Notice no: AIIMS/New Delhi/Fac.Rect/2022/1)’.

Complete the AIIMS registration process and fill up the application form.

Submit the AIIMS recruitment form and download a hard copy for offline submission

Direct link to apply is here.

Please note: After successfully completing the online application process, candidates will have to submit the hard copy of the completed application form along with all mandatory documents to the following address: Senior Administrative Officer( Faculty Cell), Administrative Block, 1st Floor, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Ansari Nagar, New Delhi- 110029.

