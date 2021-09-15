The previous deadline was 15 September.

The application window for the All India Bar Examination 16 (AIBE XVI) has been extended till 25 September. The previous deadline was 15 September. Aspirants can register themselves for the exam by visiting the official website of AIBE.

The exam date for AIBE 16 has also been postponed from 24 October to 31 October. “This is to bring to kind knowledge of all the concerns that the next All India Bar Examination (AIBE-XVI) will be held on 31st October, 2021. The date for registration for AIBE-16 is extended till 25th Sep, 2021, and the Payment date is extended till 28th Sep, 2021,” a notice on the AIBE official website reads.

Candidates should note that the last date for payment of application fee is 28 September and the admit cards will be made available for appearing students from 11 October.

Check steps to apply for AIBE 16 here:

Step 1: Got to the official website for AIBE - http://allindiabarexamination.com/

Step 2: Search and click on the AIBE 16 registration like that is available on the home page

Step 3: As a new page opens, fill in all the required details including names, educational qualifications and contact details

Step 4: After providing details, kindly pay the mandatory AIBE 16 registration fee as per requirement

Step 5: Finally, submit the AIBE 16 application form

Step 6: Kindly, download and keep a printout of the AIBE XVI application form for future use or reference.

During the registration process, aspirants are advised to upload documents including photo ID, enrolment certificate, photograph, and signature. Moreover, the documents should be self-attested. If any document is uploaded without self-attestation, it will be rejected, according to the instructions by the board.

For the unversed, AIBE is a national-level certificate examination for young law graduates. It is also for those law graduates who are in their final year or final semester. Applicants qualifying for AIBE are awarded with certificates of practice (COP). Following this, candidates are enabled to practice in a court of law in India.