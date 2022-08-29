National Testing Agency (NTA) opens the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) correction window today, 29 August. Applicants will have to log in to the official website at aiapget.nta.nic.in to make the required changes.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) correction window today, 29 August. Candidates who registered for the exam and want to make changes to the AIAPGET application form can do so by logging in to the official website at aiapget.nta.nic.in. Candidates can make the changes in their application form by 31 August at 11:50 pm. The AIAPGET application form can be accessed online using the registration number, date of birth (DoB), and security pin. Candidates would also be required to pay an additional fee in order to complete the correction process.

Here’s how to make changes to the AIAPGET 2022 application form:

Step 1: Go to the official website of AIAPGET at aiapget.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads – ‘AIAPGET’ on the main page.

Step 3: Candidates have to log in using their respective application number, date of birth, and security pin on the given portal.

Step 4: Then proceed to edit details/make changes in the application form.

Step 5: Finally, submit the AIAPGET application form.

Step 6: Save and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct link:

https://examinationservices.nic.in/examsys22/root/Home.aspx?enc=ocjqPDccKz5AEM42uyJ4Haqh98ogC+wHQ3gWF2HWv1phxMfQzV0hwhtK4qUV99d7

Candidates can edit details including name, photo, signature, birth state, birth district, parent’s name, gender, place of study – intermediate or degree, medium of instruction in qualifying exam, qualifying exam – the year of appearing or passing, and other details mentioned in the official notice. The registration process for AIAPGET 2022 began on 25 July by the NTA. The last date for registration was 27 August.

The All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test is being conducted for students seeking admission to postgraduate (PG) programmes in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy. This test is held once every year in a computer-based mode. The agency is yet to announce the AIAPGET 2022 examination date.

