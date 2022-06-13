Admit card for HPSC Dental Surgeon exam 2021 released, check details here

The candidate should not be less than 18 years and should not be more than 42 years as on 26 March 2022

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has issued the admit card for the Dental Surgeon exam 2021 today, 13 June. Those who are interested and eligible can download the admit cards from the official website of the Commission at hpsc.gov.in.

The HPSC Dental Surgeon written examination will be held on 19 June from 10 AM to 1 PM. HPSC is conducting the recruitment drive with an aim to fill up a total of 81 posts for the position of Dental Surgeon (Class II) in the Health Department, Haryana.

What are the steps to download the admit card?

Step 1: Go the official website hpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads “Click Here To Download Admit Card Dental Surgeon In Health Department To Be Held On 19.06.2022” under Important Links tab

Step 3: Fill in your login details and then click on submit

Step 4: Check and download your admit card

Step 5: Save it and print it out for future reference

Candidates should download the admit card and take a print out of it on A4 size paper so that the photos and other particulars can be verified with ease.

Candidates having an Admit Card hard copy with illegible photos/signatures will not be allowed to sit in the exam.

In case the hard copy of the hall ticket/admit card is not taken to the examination hall, the candidates will not be able to appear for the exam.

What is the eligibility criteria?

Educational Qualification

The candidates should possess a Bachelor of Dental Surgery or should be a Licenciate in Dental Science or Licenciate in Dental Surgery from a recognised University. Candidates should be registered as a Dental Surgeon on Part-A of the Dentists Act, 1948. The candidate should possess a knowledge of Hindi/ Sanskrit upto Matric or a Higher standard.

What is the age limit?

The candidate should not be less than 18 years and should not be more than 42 years as on 26 March 2022.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card/hall ticket.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.