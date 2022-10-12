AAI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 47 vacancies at aai.aero, check steps to register

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has begun the online recruitment process for the posts of Junior Assistant (Fire Service), Senior Assistant (Electronics), and Senior Assistant (Accounts) today, 12 October 2022. For the above vacancies, AAI released a notification inviting applications from eligible candidates of states like Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, and Sikkim. These vacancies are at various AAI airports and other AAI establishments in the above States/UT in the eastern region. The deadline for the submission of the application forms is 10 November 2022. Aspirants can apply by visiting the official website of AAI at – aai.aero/en/careers/recruitment.

Through this recruitment drive, AAI will fill up a total of 47 vacancies. “Candidates are advised not to respond to unscrupulous advertisements appearing in any newspaper/websites/mobile apps etc,” reads the notification. Candidates must visit the AAI website at www.aai.aero only for detailed advertisements.

Vacancy Details: (Total 47)

Junior Assistant (Fire Service) NE-4: 32 posts

Senior Assistant (Electronics) NE-6: 9 openings

Senior Assistant (Accounts) NE-6: 6 positions

The minimum age requirement for the vacancies is 18 years while the maximum age limit is 30 years as on 31 September 2022. However, the upper age limit has been relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC (Non-Creamy layer) candidates.

Candidates belonging to the General and OBC Category have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000. The application fee is not required by Female/SC/ST /PWD/ExServiceman/Dependent of Ex-Serviceman killed in action/EWS candidates or even apprentices who are completing one year of apprenticeship training in AAI.

The registration fee will be accepted only through online mode that is net banking/credit card/debit card/UPI. It is to be noted that the fees once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.

Important Dates:

-Registration and Profile Creation [Separate registration is required applying for multiple posts]: 12 October

-Completion of application form with login details received in register email ID: 10 November

-Payment of application fee (If applicable): 10 November

-Tentative date of the online examination will be announced later on the AAI website – aai.aero.

More details on eligibility criteria, selection process, salary structure, and general instructions are mentioned in the notification. Candidates are advised to read the notice before applying.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.