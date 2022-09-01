AAI Recruitment 2022: Application process for 156 assistant posts begins today

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has begun the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Senior and Junior Assistant today, 1 September

The last date to register for the AAI recruitment is 30 September 2022. Those applying should be a domicile of states including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Pondicherry, and Lakshadweep Islands.

Through this recruitment campaign, AAI will fill up a total of 156 vacancies in the company. Candidates who are applying must be a minimum of 18 years and an upper age limit of 30 years as on 25 August 2022.

It is to be noted that there is no age relaxation for the reserved category candidates.

Read the official notice here:

https://www.aai.aero/sites/default/files/examdashboard_advertisement/AAI-SR_NOTIFICATION__25th_AUGUST_2022__FINAL.pdf

Vacancy details for each post (Total- 156)

Junior Assistant (Fire Service) NE-4: 132 posts

Senior Assistant (Accounts) NE-6: 13 openings

Junior Assistant (Office) NE-4: 10 positions

Senior Assistant (Official Language) NE-6: 1 vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria, selection process, and other details in the notification before proceeding with the application form.

Here are a few steps to apply for the AAI recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to www.aai.aero.

Step 2: Search and click on the “Careers” tab that is on the main page of AAI.

Step 3: Click on the link that reads “Direct Recruitment for Junior Assistant (Fire Service) & Jr. Asst (Office), Sr.Asst(Accounts), Sr.Asst (OL) in AAI Southern Region”.

Step 4: Candidates then have to register themselves and log in to apply.

Step 5: To complete the process, applicants have to fill in all the details, pay the required fee and submit the application form.

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy of the AAI recruitment 2022 form for future need or reference.

Check the direct link here:

https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1258/75579//Instruction.html

Aspirants from the unreserved, OBC, and EWS categories need to pay Rs 1,000 for the application form. On the other hand, women candidates, ST/SC/ Ex-servicemen applicants, persons with disabilities as well as apprentices who have completed one year of training at AAI need not pay anything towards the application fee.

