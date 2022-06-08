AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2022: Application window opens on 15 June, check other details here

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in the online examination. The qualified candidates will be called for Document Verification and Voice Test. The list of the qualified candidates along with their Roll Numbers will be uploaded on the official website

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) will start the application process for the recruitment in the posts of Junior Executive for the Air Traffic Control from 15 June 2022 onwards. Eligible candidates who are interested in applying for the vacancies can register themselves online at the official website of AAI which is aai.aero.

The application window will remain open till 14 July 2022. The authority is running the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 400 vacancies in the Junior Executive posts. Candidates having any queries regarding the recruitment drive can go through the detailed notification available on the AAI website.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: The upper age limit for the applicant is 27 years as of 14 July 2022. However, age relaxation is applicable for the reserved candidates. For the PWD candidates, it is relaxable by 10 years, for SC or ST candidates, it is relaxable by 5 years and for the candidates from the OBC category (Non-creamy layer), it is relaxable by 3 years.

Educational Qualification: Candidates having a Full-time regular bachelor’s degree of three years in Science (B.Sc) with Physics and Mathematics or candidates with a full-time regular bachelor’s degree in Engineering in any discipline (with Physics & Mathematics included in any one of the semesters' curriculum) can apply for the vacancies.

Application Fee:

For General Candidates: Rs 1000 For SC/ST or Female Candidates: Rs 81 PWD candidates and candidates who have done one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI do not require to pay any application fee.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in the online examination. The qualified candidates will be called for Document Verification and Voice Test. The list of the qualified candidates along with their Roll Numbers will be uploaded on the official website.