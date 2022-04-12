18 students, teachers in three Noida, Ghaziabad schools test COVID-19 positive, classes go online

In Ghaziabad, two students of St. Francis School, Indirapuram and three of KR Mangalam School have tested positive for COVID-19, while 13 cases were reported by Khaitan School in Noida where three teachers have also tested positive

Ghazibad schools shut, Noida school goes online after at least 18 students from three educational institutions in the two cities of Uttar Pradesh tested positive for COVID-19. The rise in cases among children, days after schools resume offline/physical class, indicates that the another wave of pandemic might return.

At least 13 cases were reported by Khaitan School in Noida where three teachers have also tested positive for COVID-19. The school has been closed and personal details of those who have been infected have not been shared yet, Sunil Kumar Sharma, Chief Medical Office (CMO), Noida said.

In Ghaziabad, two students of St. Francis School, Indirapuram and three of KR Mangalam School have tested positive for COVID-19. Both the schools have announced that they would remain shut for three days (11-13 April) as a precautionary measure to break the chain of coronavirus infection.

The classes in the Noida and Ghaziabad schools where students were reported COVID-19 positive will however continue to hold online classes.

A report by ToI quoted Dr RK Gupta, the district survelliance officer, Ghaziabad saying that the school premises were being sanitised. "We will also conduct rapid antigen tests as a preventive measure," he added.

2 students test COVID-19 positive at school in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram, offline classes suspended

News agency PTI quoted Ghaziabad Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Bhavtosh Shankhdhar saying, "Their (students) COVID-19 test results were known while the students were at their homes and not in school. We will be carrying our tests and vaccinations in the schools."

In a letter to Noida's CMO, Khaitan School informed that four students each in classes 9 and 12 and three in class 6, two in class 8 have tested positive for COVID-19.

District surveillance officer Dr Manoj Kushwaha said, "For preventive measures, we are already organising rapid sampling along with sanitisation."

However, it is still not clear whether the children have been diagnosed with the latest XE variant of COVID-19 or not.

On Monday (12 April), Noida reported three new cases of COVID-19, which took the active cases in the city to 54. Meanwhile, Ghaziabad logged two new cases, with the city having 28 active patients at present.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.