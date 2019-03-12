Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market blood pressure lowering drug in the US

New Delhi: Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Tuesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Atenolol and Chlorthalidone tablets USP, used to treat high blood pressure, in the US.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the medication in two different strengths, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

It will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

Atenolol belongs to a class of drugs known as beta blockers. It works by blocking the action of certain natural chemicals in the body, such as epinephrine on the heart and blood vessels.

Chlorthalidone is a ‘water pill' (diuretic) and causes the body to get rid of extra salt and water.

The Zydus group now has 253 product approvals since the commencement of the filing process in 2003-04.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group, was trading at Rs 336.90 per scrip, up 1.26 percent on BSE.

