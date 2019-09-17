Zomato strike: Food delivery platform says working on to resume services in affected areas

Mumbai: Food delivery platform Zomato, which reportedly is facing delivery executives' protest in Mumbai and Bengaluru, on Tuesday said it is working to "resume" services in the affected areas.

While apologising to its users for the "inconvenience", Zomato maintained that its different standards have helped it appreciate delivery partners in accordance with their efforts.

Delivery executives of Zomato in Bengaluru and Mumbai have reportedly gone on protests due to reduced remuneration per delivery.

The food aggregator in a statement said that reduced average delivery time has enabled its partners to perform more deliveries in the same amount of time.

"Different metrics such as base pay, user satisfaction, delivery touch points, minimum guarantee, etc, help us appreciate our delivery partners in accordance with their efforts," a Zomato spokesperson said in the statement.

Reduced average delivery time (less than 30 minutes) and increased system efficiency have enabled the company's delivery partners to perform more deliveries in the same amount of time, it added.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our users and are continuously working to resume our services in the affected areas," the statement said.