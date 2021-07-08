Zomato IPO to open for subscription on 14 July; listing expected on 26 July

Zomato IPO comprises an offer for sale (OFS) by Info Edge (India) Ltd worth Rs 375 crore and fresh equity shares worth Rs 9,000 crore

Indian food delivery company Zomato has announced its initial public offering (IPO). The company is planning to raise Rs 9,375 crore through its IPO. It comprises an offer for sale (OFS) by Info Edge (India) Ltd worth Rs 375 crore and fresh equity shares worth Rs 9,000 crore. Info Edge has reduced the offer size to half from Rs 750 crore to Rs 375 crore. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had approved Zomato’s application for raising funds via IPO earlier this month.

Here are some of the important details about the Zomato IPO: