Zomato IPO share allotment expected today; refunds to be credited on 23 July

The initial public offering (IPO) of the food delivery platform and restaurant aggregator Zomato is going to finalise today, Thursday, 22 July. A News18 report mentions that Zomato is likely to advance the listing date to 23 July from 27 July.

The Zomato IPO of Rs 9,375-crore offer was subscribed 38.25 times over three days between 14 July and 16 July. A day before the Zomato IPO opened, on 13 July, the company raised Rs 4,197 crore from its anchor investors.

The Zomato IPO investors can either check their share allotment status on the BSE website or on the website of the IPO registrar which is Link InTime for Zomato.

The process of refunds is likely to begin on Friday, 23 July. Eligible investors will get shares in their demat account by 26 July. As reported by Moneycontrol, from 27 July, Zomato shares will start trading on both BSE and NSE.

Here are the steps investors can follow to check their share allotment status on the BSE website:

Step 1: Visit the website https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select the Issue Type and Issue Name

Step 3: Enter your Application Number and PAN

Step 4: Click on the verification and enter submit

Step 5: Your share allotment status will be visible

For those who want to check the share allotment status on the website of registrar, here are the steps to follow:

Step 1: Visit the website https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html

Step 2: Select the company name ‘Zomato’

Step 3: Now choose the information you want to enter, for instance application number, PAN, etc.

Step 4: Click on submit to check your Zomato IPO allotment status