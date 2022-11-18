Zomato co-founder Mohit Gupta quits, third high-profile exit in last few weeks

New Delhi: Online food delivery platform Zomato on Friday announced that its co-founder Mohit Gupta has resigned from his post. Gupta, who had joined Zomato four-and-a-half years ago, was elevated to co-founder in 2020 from the position of CEO of its food delivery business.

In a message sent to the company which was shared on the BSE by Zomato, Gupta said, “deciding to move on from Zomato to seek the other unknown adventures that life holds for me.”

Gupta, in his farewell message wished the company well and said, “Over the past few years, I have seen Deepi (Deepinder Goyal) become an even more mature and confident leader who is now completely capable of leading the business into a bright future with all of you by his side….I am looking forward to seeing you continuing to build on everything we have learnt over the years. Be relentless, keep learning, and build an organization that is a role model for the rest of the world.”

Zomato said Gupta was not designated as key managerial personnel under the Companies Act, 2013 and the listing regulations, while making the voluntary disclosure of his resignation. An IIM Calcutta alunmus, Gupta worked for four years at Zomato after long stints at MakeMyTrip.com and PepsiCo International earlier.

This is the third high-profile exit from Zomato in recent days. The first key player to move out was Rahul Ganjoo—Head of New Initiatives at Zomato. He resigned from the company after a five-year tenure with the online food deliver platform.

The second person to move out was Zomato’s vice president for global growth, Siddharth Jhawar with Mohit Gupta being the third.

On Thursday, Zomato reported a smaller second-quarter loss, pushed by a sustained rise in online food ordering. The consolidated net loss for the second quarter ended September 30 was Rs 2.51 billion, compared to Rs 4.30 billion last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

