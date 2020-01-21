Zomato acquires Uber Eats in an all-stock deal; to get around 10% shares in Gurgaon-based food delivery platform

Uber Eats, the food delivery business run by Uber has been acquired by Zomato, the online food delivery and restaurant discovery platform in all-stock deal, according to news reports.

Uber will get a 9.9 percent stake in Zomato as part of the deal, said a report in Business Standard. The deal for Uber Eats, which operates in 41 cities, was signed at 3 AM, and its customers will be shifted to the Zomato app from 7 AM, the report said.

Meanwhile, two people in the know told The Economic Times said the " target="_blank">deal was for around $350 million (Rs 2,485 crore) The Economic Times, a report in the newspaper said. The all-stock transaction will give the US-based ride-hailing company about 10 percent shareholding in Gurgaon-based Zomato, the report said.

By selling Uber Eats in India to Zomato, Uber can cut losses while taking a stake in a startup that was valued at $3 billion earlier this month, when it raised $150 million from Ant Financial. Uber will continue to operate its ride-hailing business in the country, where it competes with a local rival, Ola, a report in The Indian Express said.

According to a TechCrunch report last month citing sources, as part of the deal, "Uber may invest between $150 to $200 million in Zomato", the report claimed, citing sources.

At an event in Delhi last month, Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said the company is aiming to raise up to $600 million in a new funding round.

The talks of acquisition last month came at a time when Zomato was about to close a fresh round of capital from existing investor Ant Financial, an affiliate of China's Alibaba. That pegs its valuation at $3 billion.

After concluding the acquisition, Zomato will continue to focus on fiscal disciple, by cutting its burn rate and trim losses, said a person familiar with the matter, requesting anonymity.

Despite arriving in the Indian market in 2017, UberEats has not made enough inroads in the online food delivery segment, according to an IANS report. Zomato is currently delivering 1.3 million orders a day from 150,000 restaurants across India at more than 10 orders per restaurant per day.

Swiggy has expanded its services to 500 cities in India, matching rival Zomato's reach in the country. Swiggy, which has added 60,000 new restaurants in the past six months, said in October it would expand to 600 cities by December 2019.

Since April 2019, Swiggy has increased the number of restaurant partners by almost 1.8 times to 1.4 lakh restaurants currently. In tier-3 and tier-4 cities specifically, Swiggy has onboarded over 15,000 restaurants in the last six months.

The market is piping hot as according to a recent study by business consultancy firm Market Research Future, the online food ordering market in India is likely to grow at over 16 percent annually to touch $17.02 billion by 2023.

Uber Eats was started in 2014 as a small delivery pilot in Los Angeles and launched as a separate application in Toronto in December 2015. Since then, it has grown as a stand-alone app available in 220 plus cities around the globe. In India, Uber Eats was first launched in Mumbai in May 2017.

--With inputs from agencies

