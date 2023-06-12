Zepto: Meet duo who built a Rs 7000-crore firm in 1 year; know their net worth

Zepto, a platform that offers 10-minute grocery delivery, was created to modernise the idea of buying, selling and delivery of groceries. With Zepto, consumers can easily order from more than 2500 products and have them delivered right to their doors using the company’s e-grocery delivery app. The company was launched during the pandemic and today, it has a valuation of 900 million dollars.

Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, two childhood friends who are currently in their early 20s, founded Zepto during the pandemic. They did so, after dropping out of Stanford University’s esteemed computer science department.

They came back to India and first launched a company called Kirana Kart, which was also a grocery delivery service. It, however, lasted only 10 months. The primary reason for its failure was that their product wasn’t market fit. Hence they decided to abandon this business operation.

In April 2021, Palicha and Vohra launched Zepto. They came up with the idea after they faced constraints during the COVID-19 outbreak. Groceries and other necessities would take a long time to arrive due to an increase in demand for delivery services, leaving a gap for speedy delivery. For bridging that gap, Zepto was welcomed with open arms. Their valuation soared to $200 million in just one month of operation.

The concept of Zepto was an instant hit. The company fulfilled 10 lakh orders in 2021 alone. The firm’s valuation reached $570 million in the month of December. Their estimated value last year was $900 million.

Aadit Palicha’s net worth is estimated to be over Rs 1,200 crore according to the 2022 IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List. On the other hand, Kaivalya Vohra has a net worth of Rs 1000 crore.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.