Aadhaar card is one of the most important documents for thousands of people living in India. Since its introduction, the card has become a significant identification document for citizens and contains important information such as an individual’s personal information, photo, contact details, and even iris scan.

Aadhaar cards are also connected to people’s bank accounts, vehicles, driving licenses, insurance, and other important documents. With that said, as Aadhaar cards are important for opening bank accounts, not many know that one can also check their bank balance with the help of their Aadhaar card, especially without any internet connection.

The service is not only user-friendly but also feasible for those who don’t have a smartphone or access to the internet. However, in order to check bank details with the help of your Aadhaar card, your bank account must be linked with the 12-digit unique number provided by UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India).

Read to know the process of checking your bank balance with an Aadhaar number.

How to check your bank balance with an Aadhaar card?

In case your Aadhaar card is not linked to your bank account, it is suggested that you do the same first and then follow the below process.

After having linked your bank account and Aadhaar, dial *99*99*1# from your registered mobile number.

Next, the automated caller will ask you to enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number provided by the UIDAI.

Again, re-enter the Aadhaar number for verification.

Once done, you will receive a flash SMS from UIDAI which shows the available bank balance.

As easy as it seems, this service helps to check one’s account balance at any place and also without having to carry an ATM card or go to the bank.

In the meantime, UIDAI is also looking forward to introducing many other services including money transfers and also door-step services for linking mobile numbers to Aadhaar. In its recent statement, UIDAI announced joining hands with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to launch an “Aadhaar-based Remittance Service (ABRS)” which will leverage NPCI’s real-time payment platform and further facilitate money transfer from one Aadhaar number to another or from Aadhaar number to accounts and vice-versa.

