Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from 19 March instead of 27 March: NSE

Private lender Yes Bank will be removed from 19 March instead of 27 March as reported earlier, from the benchmark index Nifty 50, according to news reports

NSE says #YesBank will be removed from Nifty 50, Nifty Bk & all Nifty equity indices from March 19 instead of March 27#YesBankCrisis pic.twitter.com/cNs1nAWcRD — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) March 16, 2020

According to a PTI report earlier, Shree Cement will replace private lender Yes Bank in the benchmark index Nifty 50 from 27 March.

Passively-managed equity schemes—Index funds and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)—mirroring the Nifty could end up underperforming the benchmark measure due to restrictions on sale of Yes Bank, which exits the index by end of this month, according to a report in The Economic Times.

Further, Vodafone Idea, Ashok Leyland, Indiabulls Housing Finance, L&T Finance Holdings and Shree Cement will be dropped from Nifty Next 50, NSE Indices said in a statement.

Adani Transmission, IDBI Bank, Info Edge (India) Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Infotech and Torrent Pharmaceuticals would be added in Nifty Next 50 index.

Changes have been made in several indices including Nifty 500, Nifty 200, Nifty 100, Nifty Midcap 150, Nifty Smallcap 250 and host of sectoral indices including FMCG, IT, media, pharma, commodities and services sector.

NSE Indices' Index Maintenance Sub-Committee has decided to make the replacement of stocks in various indices as part of its periodic review. These changes would become effective from March 27, 2020.

Also, NSE Indices has revised the eligibility criteria for inclusion in Nifty's 17 sectoral indices.

Under the new criteria, companies should be a part of Nifty 500 at the time of review.

In case, the number of eligible stocks representing a particular sector within Nifty 500 falls below 10, then deficit number of stocks shall be selected from the universe of stocks ranked within top 800 based on both average daily turnover and average daily full market capitalisation based on previous six months period data used for index.

At present, companies need to rank within top 800 based on both average daily turnover and average daily full market capitalisation based on previous six months period data for inclusion in the indices.

