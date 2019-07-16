Yes Bank shares zoom 14% amid reports of capital infusion by private equity players

New Delhi: Shares of Yes Bank zoomed 14 percent on Tuesday amid reports that some private equity players may infuse capital in the company.

The scrip jumped 11.48 percent to close at Rs 103.90 on the BSE. During the day, it advanced 14 percent to Rs 106.30.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares climbed 14 percent to close at Rs 106.25.

It was the top gainer among the frontline companies on both the key indices during the day.

In terms of traded volume, 148.07 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 22 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

The company's market valuation rose by Rs 2,517.27 crore to Rs 24,093.27 crore on the BSE.

The BSE had sought clarification from the company on Monday with respect to news that four private equity players are set to infuse capital in Yes Bank.

Later on Monday, the company in a clarification said the bank in the ordinary course of its business continues to explore various means of raising funds through the issuance of securities to a diverse set of investors, in order to meet its business and regulatory requirements subject to compliance with prescribed procedures and receipt of statutory and regulatory approvals.

It further added that the bank would not like to comment on such speculation.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.