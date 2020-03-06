YES Bank shares tumble 25%, lowest in a decade, after RBI takes control of private lender and limits withdrawals

Mumbai: Shares in India’s fifth-largest private sector lender Yes Bank tumbled 25% to their lowest in over a decade on Friday, after the central bank took control of the bank and limited withdrawals because of a serious deterioration in its financial position, Reuters said.

On the NSE, it plummeted 20 percent to Rs 29.45.

The entire banking pack also came crashing in opening trade, with RBL Bank trading 15 per cent lower, followed by IndusInd Bank which dropped 11 per cent, SBI 7 per cent and Axis Bank 4 per cent on the BSE, PTI said.

The BSE bankex was trading lower by nearly 3 percent.

The broader market was also hit hard, with the BSE benchmark tanking 1,459.52 points

On Thursday, Yes Bank was placed under a moratorium, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) taking over from its board for 30 days and saying it would work on a revival plan for the lender.

Moody’s said the moratorium was credit negative as it affects timely repayment of depositors and creditors, adding that the lack of a coordinated, timely action on the lender highlights continued uncertainty over bank resolutions in India.

“Effectively, Yes Bank should have no equity value left,” said Sandip Sabharwal, a Mumbai-based fund manager. “Ideally, trading should be suspended till formal restructuring is announced.”

Yes Bank will not be able to grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any liability or agree to disburse any payment.

The regulatory actions, undertaken by the RBI and the government, came hours after finance ministry sources confirmed that SBI was directed to bail out the troubled lender.

Shares of Yes Bank had zoomed 27 percent on Thursday on reports of the bailout.

State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, said late Thursday that its board had given its in-principle nod to explore an investment in Yes Bank.

Shares of SBI tumbled 12% on Friday in their biggest intraday drop since October 2012 .

“We believe forced bailout investors will likely want the bank to be acquired at near zero value to account for risks associated with the stress book and likely loss of deposits,” said JPMorgan analyst Saurabh Kumar, in a note, as it cut its price target on Yes Bank to 1 rupee ($0.0135) from 55 rupees a share.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.