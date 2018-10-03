Yes Bank shares extend rally, jump nearly 6% to close at Rs 212.85 on BSE

New Delhi: Shares of Yes Bank continued to rally for the second consecutive session Wednesday, surging nearly 6 percent.

The stock soared 5.79 percent to close at Rs 212.85 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 10.68 percent to Rs 222.70.

On the NSE, shares of the company zoomed 5.62 percent to end at Rs 212.15.

The stock was the biggest gainer among the blue chips on both the key indices during the day.

In terms of the equity volume, 60.22 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 9 crore shares changed hands on the NSE during the day.

Shares of Yes Bank had soared nearly 10 percent on Monday when the lender said it is fully geared up for the succession plan for the post of its MD and CEO and it will finalise two external experts for search committee by 7 October.

RBI last month curtailed the three-year term that Yes Bank's board had sought for its MD and CEO Rana Kapoor, also one of the promoters of the bank, to 31 January 2019, and asked the bank to find his replacement.

Stock markets were closed Tuesday for 'Gandhi Jayanti'

The stock had fallen on Thursday and Friday, plunging by 18 percent.