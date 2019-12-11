Yes Bank shares extend falling streak for fifth straight session, plunge over 15% on capital infusion concerns

New Delhi: Shares of Yes Bank on Wednesday dived more than 15 percent due to uncertainty over its $2-billion fundraising plan, extending the falling streak for the fifth straight session.

#MarketAtClose | YES BANK sheds 15% to ends at 2-month low after inconclusive board meet pic.twitter.com/XgpEuIvb5t — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) December 11, 2019

The stock opened lower on the BSE and slumped further by 19.48 percent to Rs 40.70 in day trade. It closed at Rs 42.80 with a loss of 15.33 percent.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the scrip tanked 13.85 percent to end at Rs 43.55. Intra-day, it slumped 19.38 percent to touch a low of Rs 40.75.

On Tuesday, the scrip closed down 10 percent amid reports that the bank was likely to reject a capital infusion offer.

However, the lender after the market hours said it shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to $2 billion.

"The board is willing to favourably consider the offer of $500 million of Citax Holdings and Citax Investment Group and the final decision regarding allotment to follow in the next board meeting, subject to requisite regulatory approval(s)," it said in a regulatory filling.

The binding offer of $1.2 billion submitted by Erwin Singh Braich / SPGP Holdings continues to be under discussion, it further added.

