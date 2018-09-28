Yes Bank shares continue to tumble, drop nearly 10% to hit one-year low of 183.65

New Delhi: Shares of Yes Bank continued to fall for the second session on Friday, falling sharply by nearly 10 percent to hit its one-year low.

Despite positive opening, the stock failed to hold on to the gains and later cracked 9.22 percent to Rs 184.45 - its 52-week low - on BSE.

On NSE, shares of the company dropped 9.64 percent to hit a one-year low of Rs 183.65.

Shares of Yes Bank witnessed massive selling pressure Thursday also tumbling by over 9 percent.

The stock was the worst hit among the blue-chips on both the key indices during morning trade.

Shares of the bank rose by nearly 2 percent on Wednesday, a day after the company's board decided to seek at least a three-month extension from RBI for its MD and CEO Rana Kapoor beyond 31 January, 2019.

The RBI had last week curtailed the three-year term that the board had sought for Kapoor, also one of the promoters of the bank, to 31 January, 2019, and asked the bank to find a replacement.