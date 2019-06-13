Yes Bank shares continue to fall, tank 13% after Moody's places lender's ratings under review for possible downgrade

New Delhi: The scrip of Yes Bank on Thursday came under massive selling pressure, tumbling nearly 13 percent, after Moody's placed the lender's ratings under review for a possible downgrade.

The scrip extended its previous session's fall and further tanked 12.73 percent to hit a one-year low of Rs 117.50 -- on the BSE.

At the NSE, shares plunged 12.87 percent to Rs 117.40 -- its 52-week low.

The scrip was the worst hit among the front-line companies on both key indices during the morning trade.

Shares of Yes Bank had dropped over 3 percent on Wednesday also.

Moody's Investors Service has placed Yes Bank's ratings under review for a possible downgrade citing its high exposure to the struggling NBFC and realty sectors.

"The ongoing liquidity pressures on finance companies will negatively impact the credit profile of Yes Bank, given its sizeable exposure to weaker companies in the sector," a Moody's note said Tuesday.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.