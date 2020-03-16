Yes Bank shares bounce back sharply, zoom over 45% after announcement of restructuring plan; market valuation rises by Rs 2,946 cr to Rs 9,462 cr

New Delhi: Yes Bank shares on Monday jumped sharply by over 45 percent after announcement of a restructuring plan.

The scrip witnessed a strong comeback and zoomed 45.21 percent to close at Rs 37.10 on the BSE. During the trade, it climbed 58.12 percent to Rs 40.40.

At the NSE, it rose sharply by 45 percent to close the day at Rs 37.05.

Led by the sharp gain in share price, the company's market valuation rose by Rs 2,946.25 crore to Rs 9,462.25 crore on the BSE.

A total of 1.84 crore shares were traded on the BSE during the day, while over 16.65 crore shares changed hands on the NSE.

Yes Bank had on Saturday reported Rs 18,564 crore loss in December quarter. Its gross non-performing assets also shot to 18.87 percent in December 2019 quarter against 2.10 percent in the year-ago period.

"Lifting of deposit withdrawal moratorium on 18 March could open flood gates and will require a calibrated approach along with active support/signaling from the RBI/govt/investor banks. The reconstituted bank board too may need more turnaround experts and eminent bankers," according to a report by Emkay Global Financial Services.

As per a research report by JM Financial Institutional Securities, "Over the weekend, GoI declared the final restructuring plan for Yes Bank, which also declared its Q3 FY20 financial results. The restructuring scheme for the bank came into effect on March 13, 2020 and the moratorium on the bank will be lifted at 6 pm on 18 March. Yes Bank issued 10 billion equity shares to 8 financial entities."

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.