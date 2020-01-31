Yes Bank sells over 15 lakh shares of SICAL Logistics; shareholding in firm now comes down in 5.49%

New Delhi: Yes Bank on Thursday said it has sold more than 15 lakh shares, constituting 2.68 percent of equity stake, of SICAL Logistics in various tranches.

The shareholding of Yes Bank in SICAL Logistics has come down to 5.49 percent post-sale of the 15.66 lakh shares, according to a regulatory filing.

The bank on 23 January had sold more than 12 lakh shares of SICAL Logistics, bringing its stake to around 8 percent.

"Yes Bank has sold 15,66,909 equity shares having nominal value of Rs 10 each, constituting 2.68 per cent of the paid-up share capital of SICAL Logistics Limited (SICAL) in various tranches, last being on 29 January, 2020 resulting into a change in holding of the bank by more than 2 percent of the total shareholding of SICAL," Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

SICAL Logistics is engaged in providing dredging and retail supply chain logistics solutions.

Yes Bank shares closed 5.22 percent down at Rs 39.05 on BSE. SICAL Logistics dropped 4.82 percent to end at Rs 10.85 on BSE.

