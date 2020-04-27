You are here:
Yes Bank scam: Special court sends Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan to CBI custody till 29 April

Business Press Trust of India Apr 27, 2020 16:35:18 IST

Mumbai: A special court here on Monday remanded DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan and RKW Developers promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan to CBI custody till 29 April in connection with the Yes Bank scam, officials said.

The duo was arrested on Sunday from a Mahabaleshwar-based quarantine facility, nearly 50 days after they were booked in the case also involving Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor.

The Wadhawans were produced before a special court here which remanded them to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody till Wednesday, 29 April, the officials said.

According to the CBI, Kapoor, 62, entered into a criminal conspiracy with Kapil Wadhawan for extending financial assistance to DHFL through Yes Bank in return for substantial undue benefits to himself and his family members through companies held by them.

