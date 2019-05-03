Yes Bank part-time chairman Brahm Dutt's tenure extended till January 2022

New Delhi: The RBI has approved the extension of tenure of Yes Bank's part-time chairman Brahm Dutt till 10 January, 2022, the private sector lender said on Thursday.

The tenure of Dutt, whose appointment was approved in January this year by the RBI, was till 4 July, 2020.

"We are pleased to inform you that RBI vide its letter dated 2 May, 2019 has accorded its approval for the extension of tenure of Brahm Dutt as Part-Time Chairman of the Bank till 10 January, 2022," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Yes Bank shares rose 3.45 percent to settle at Rs 173.80 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.

