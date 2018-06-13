You are here:
Yes Bank gets shareholders' nod to raise Rs 6,700 cr; approves re-appointment of Rana Kapoor as MD & CEO

Business Press Trust of India Jun 13, 2018 13:44:44 IST

New Delhi: Yes Bank on Tuesday got shareholders' nod for raising $1 billion (about Rs 6,700 crore) from various instruments, including Qualified Institutional Placements (QIPs).

Besides, the shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Rana Kapoor as MD & CEO of the bank for a further period of 3 years, effective 1 September, 2018, Yes Bank said in a statement after the annual general meeting held earlier on Tuesday.

Yes Bank MD & CEO Rana Kapoor. AFP

The re-appointment is subject to final approval by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the company said.

"The shareholders have approved through special resolution to raise capital aggregating up to $1 billion by way of issue of shares (QIP/ADR/GDR/FCCB)," it said.

The shareholders also approved through special resolution the proposal to borrow/raise funds in Indian/foreign currency by issue of debt securities, including but not limited to Non-Convertible Debentures, Medium Term Notes and Bonds up to a total amount of Rs 30,000 crore, it said.

The shareholders approved through special resolutions to raise the total borrowing limit of the bank to Rs 1.10 lakh crore.

The company also received shareholders' nod for a dividend at the rate of Rs 2.7 per equity share of Rs 2 each (or 135 percent) as recommended by the Board of Directors of the bank, with an overwhelming majority, it said.


Updated Date: Jun 13, 2018 13:44 PM

