YES Bank FPO: Here’s how to check your allotment status; offer had received 93% subscription on last day of bidding

YES Bank has concluded its Rs 15,000 crore follow-on public offer on 17 July. The FPO has received 93 percent subscription on the last day of the bidding. The FPO subscription was 95 percent after adding the anchor investor's portion.

SBI Capital Markets was the underwriter of the issue.

A report by Business Standard said that Yes Bank had fixed a price band of Rs 12-13 for the public issue. It has raised around Rs 4,100 crore through anchor allotments by issuing each share at Rs 12.

The report said that in its prospectus, YES Bank has mentioned that the funds raised via FPO will be used for growth and expansion.

The portion set aside for qualified institutional investors (QIBs) received subscription of 1.90 times. The non-institutional investors subscribed 63 percent, retail investors 47 percent and employees 33 percent.

The basis allotment details are likely to be announced on 23 July. Once declared, investors can check their allotment status by clicking on two links.

Link 1: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

To check the status on this link, investors will have select 'Equity' next to the Issue Type.

Under Issue Name select ‘Yes Bank Limited’. Next, you have to type in your Application Number and finally, enter your PAN card number before clicking on the Search button.

Link 2: https://corpreg.karvy.com/ipostatus/

To check the status, investors will have to select IPO and look for 'YES BANK LIMITED FPO'.

You can check the allotment status either with the help of Application Number, DP ID/Client ID or PAN details.

Finally, enter Captcha and submit to check your status.

If you opt to check status via "Application Number" option then you have to choose Non ASBA or ASBA, and enter "Application Number", put the "Captcha" and Submit.

To see via DPID (Depository ID)/Client ID, you will have to select "NSDL or CDSL", enter "DP ID", put "Client ID", type what is written in Captcha and submit.

To check via PAN (Permanent Account Number), enter your PAN card number, type what is mentioned on Captcha and Submit.