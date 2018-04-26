Yes Bank fourth-quarter profit rises 29 percent

(Reuters) - India's Yes Bank Ltd posted a 29 percent increase in fourth-quarter profit, helped by higher interest income.

Net profit rose to 11.79 billion rupees ($176.50 million) in the quarter ended March 31, from 9.14 billion rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-based bank said in a statement (https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/20a2fbe3-9057-48f2-a8fb-6c71d0e8cc20.pdf) on Thursday.

Analysts on average estimated profit at 10.99 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 1.28 percent at end-March, compared with 1.72 percent in the preceding quarter and 1.52 percent in the year-ago period.

Interest income was up 32 pct.

($1 = 66.8000 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.